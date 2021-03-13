Steven Gerrard: 'I deserve more highs' says Rangers boss

Across a glittering career at Liverpool, spanning 710 appearances, Steven Gerrard won almost every trophy available. Yet it was far from a smooth ride, with the midfielder experiencing some devastating blows along the way.

Last year, he joined host Jake Humphrey on the High Performance Podcast to explain how he still remembers the low moments from his playing days more than the high ones.

"I still think more of the lows. I don't know why," he said.

His biggest disappointment arrived in 2014. With Liverpool on the verge of winning their first title in 24 years, Gerrard slipped to allow Demba Ba to open the scoring for Chelsea. The Blues went on to win 2-0, ending Gerrard's hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy.

The 40-year-old admits that he has struggled to put that moment behind him.

Talking on the podcast about that period in his life, Gerrard said: "I found it hard to give up being a player at Liverpool. I was on the back of a real, brutal, cruel, low in my life, in 2014, the Chelsea episode, which still lives with me 'til today.

"So I think, in terms of the decisions I made from there, going to America, to come out of the city, just to breathe, relax, and freshen up, and decide what I thought was the next chapter for me.

"You know, was it TV? Was it coaching? What age did I want to coach at?

"But it struck me pretty quickly that I missed the competitive side, and the daily routine of competing. And that buzz of the highs that I've had during a player, I wanna experience them highs again.

"Because for me, the highs well outweigh the lows, even though I've had one or two crushing lows."

When asked if he is able to put the Chelsea incident in perspective nowadays, he responded: "I do that every day, and I do that, and I park it up. But it comes back, all the time."

Of course, Gerrard also had some tremendous highs. His role in helping Liverpool claw their way back from three goals down to beat AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final will live long in the memory. The following year, he virtually dragged his side over the line in the FA Cup final against West Ham.

Some wondered whether he would ever leave his boyhood team in search of more silverware, with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea showing interest, but Gerrard remained loyal.

He also represented his country on 114 occasions, captaining the team at three major tournaments.

Despite all these proud achievements, Gerrard strives for more. He feels that is what has driven his managerial career, and believes that he deserves to achieve more, having dedicated most of his life to football.

"I still think now part of me is chasing more highs, because I think what I gave to the sport from seven or eight years of age, I think I deserve more highs," he added.

Last weekend, Rangers were confirmed as Scottish champions for the first time since 2011, with Gerrard in the managerial hotseat. It was the manner of the title victory which was particularly impressive.

The side are unbeaten so far this season, winning 28 of their 32 games to date. Remarkably, they have only conceded nine goals in those matches.

This run has seen them move 20 points clear of Celtic in the table ahead of the top two meeting at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Gerrard said he deserved "more highs". He certainly got one on Sunday.

News Now - Sport News