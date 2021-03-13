Sheffield Wednesday news: Sam Hutchinson offers update on his Owls future

After suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat last week at the hands of Reading, Sheffield Wednesday face the unenviable task of trying to halt a flying Norwich City side tomorrow at Hillsborough.

Whilst the Owls have failed to win any of their last six games in the Championship, the Canaries have won seven in a row and are currently 10 points clear of their nearest challengers in the race for promotion.

Given that Wednesday desperately need to close the gap between them and Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon, it will be intriguing to see how manager Darren Moore approaches this particular game.

One of the players who is expected to be involved on Sunday for Wednesday is Sam Hutchinson.

Since returning to the Owls in January on a permanent basis following a brief stint with Cypriot side Pafos, the 31-year-old has started 11 games in the second-tier.

However, with his future currently uncertain due to the fact that he has not triggered an appearance-related extension in his contract, Hutchinson has admitted that he would be willing to stay at the club even they do suffer relegation to League One.

Speaking to The Star about whether he would be keen to extend his stay, the midfielder said: "Yeah, 100%.

"I've always said I wanted to be at this club.

"I didn't come here for the money, I didn't come here for anything else other than wanting to help the club and be part of something.

"I knew what I was getting myself in for when I signed.

"We were in the relegation zone, I knew what was happening and I put myself in that position.

"I was happy to do so then, so I'd be happy to try and get them out of that position - if wanted."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

A consistent performer at Championship level, Hutchinson's vast amount of experience could help the Owls in their quest for survival in the coming months.

Given that the midfielder has made 163 appearances in the second-tier during his career, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to succeed in what is one of the most competitive leagues in European football.

Yet even if he cannot prevent his side from dropping down to League One later this year, Hutchinson may still prove be a valuable asset for the Owls in a lower division.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Moore should keep the former Chelsea man at Hillsborough regardless of what league the club find themselves in next season.

