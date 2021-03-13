Jamie Vardy's football story is remarkable.

In 2012, at the age of 25, the Englishman was playing non-league football with Fleetwood.

After scoring 34 goals in 42 games for The Cod Army, Vardy made the step up to Championship football with Leicester.

Fast forward to the present day and Vardy is a Premier League winner and has scored 115 goals in 235 games in England's top flight.

Now 34, Vardy remains one of the best strikers in England's top tier. That is despite having a ridiculous diet.

Ritchie De Laet, who played alongside Vardy at Leicester, has revealed that his former teammate would drink alcohol and eat pizza the night before games.

He also told a story of how the English striker downed a bottle of wine the night before breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games.

"In 2016, he broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record when he scored in 11 consecutive games," he told Sportwereld, per the Sun.

"Well, on the evening before the 11th game, we were in our hotel room. We had our own ritual.

"We would get the team coach driver to buy us a bottle of port, and hide it away in our room.

"I drank a small glass of it - and he polished off the rest of the bottle.

"The next day he broke the record. What a guy - he's truly a top bloke."

He added: "For a long time, my parents and friends had to make a special delivery when they went over to England.

"A couple of cases of beer in the boot of their car, and His Lordship [Vardy] would be happy.

"As a professional footballer, you know when you can get away with having a drink - and certainly when you can't.

"But Jamie is the exception, par excellence... he can drink pints and eat pizza on the eve of matches, and still be fine."

Vardy really is one of a kind. It's amazing that he could do all that and still bang in goals every weekend.

News Now - Sport News