Fans of the SSX series will be delighted to hear that a new snowboarding title is in the works.

SSX was one of the first snowboarding games released and proved to be a terrific success on the PlayStation 2, but there have not been any new additions to the three-game series since 2012.

The executive producer of the first three SSX games Steve Rechtschaffner, who left EA in 2006, confirmed in an interview with Laptop Mag that he is working on a brand new snowboarding title ahead of 20th anniversary of the game.

During the interview, Rechtschaffner shared that the latest game had a working title called ‘Project Gravity’ and it will be a free-to-play live service snowboarding title created by his new team at SuperNatural Studios.

When asked for more details about the game, Rechtschaffner said: “A lot of things that excite us are creative extensions of experiences that we would’ve liked to create at that time, but couldn’t. But what we are working on is not rooted in the world of SSX.

“We’re not nostalgic in the sense that we want to bring something back. If we were, we’d be working with EA to create a reboot of SSX. It’s not that at all. We don’t want to be beholden to people’s expectations of where that goes,

“But we do want to make this arcadey, amazing-feeling, very accessible, competitive and fun game.”

No Release Date Yet

No specific dates are currently in place for release, but it appears that the aim is to get something out there for people to experience sooner rather than later as Rechtschaffner is already in talks with an unnamed publisher.

The interview, however, does confirm that it will not be the SSX Tricky remaster that gamers were craving for, and as a free-to-play game, there will initially be a smaller amount of content included in ‘Project Gravity’.

It is still great to hear that there will finally be a game that will give virtual adrenaline junkies the snowboarding fix that they have been seeking.

