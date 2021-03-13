Nottingham Forest news: Update emerges regarding 24-year-old's future

Nottingham Forest will be looking to halt a run of three games without a victory in the Championship today when they host Reading at the City Ground.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the second-tier, the Reds cannot afford to continue to drop points as doing so may result in them being dragged back into the relegation dogfight by strugglers Rotherham United.

Despite currently being eight points clear of the Millers, Forest have played three games more than Paul Warne's side who are set to make their return to action on Tuesday against Watford.

Yet regardless of what division the Reds find themselves in next season, they may be forced to wave goodbye to one of their players this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Portuguese news outlet Record (as cited by Sport Witness), Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro is likely to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The 24-year-old is thought to be the subject of considerable interest from clubs in his homeland and thus could potentially return to the Primeira Liga following a two-year spell in England at Forest.

Since joining the Reds from Benfica, Ribeiro has made 48 appearances for the club in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Ribeiro has yet to agree fresh terms at the City Ground, it is hardly a surprise that he could potentially be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

After producing a number of impressive displays for the Reds during the 2019/20 campaign, the defender has struggled for consistency this season.

In the 21 appearances that he has made in the second-tier, Ribeiro has averaged a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.66.

Providing that the defender does indeed decide to move on to pastures new, Forest manager Chris Hughton will need to draft in a replacement who knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the second-tier.

