Edge made his return to SmackDown this week and put down a marker ahead of Fastlane.

The Rated-R Superstar will be watching closely as Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns do battle for the Universal Championship.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Edge declared that he wants to face 'The Head of the Table' at WrestleMania 37 - but Bryan could throw his plans into chaos with victory next Sunday.

Given there's so much on the line, tensions were running high when those three men - and Jey Uso - faced off in the closing moments of SmackDown.

Bryan and Reigns were scheduled to sign their Fastlane contracts - making the bout official for next week.

But Roman came to the ring suggesting that his opponent isn't 'worthy' of a title shot and refused to sign on the dotted line.

DB then started goading the champ, suggesting he was the one that's scared after what happed to Uso last week and Reigns, making sure he didn't lose face, eventually signed the contract.

Jey - feeling insulted by Bryan's words - started tearing up the ring, demanding to be named Special Enforcer for next week's title match and that's when Edge appeared to make a huge announcement.

He suggested going one-on-one with Uso next week to decide who would earn the right to be Special Enforcer and Adam Pearce quickly made that match official.

So, for the first time in 10 long years, Edge will be wrestling once again on WWE SmackDown and it's surely going to be epic, with so much on the line.

The Rated-R Superstar will want to keep a close eye on things in the ring at Fastlane and if he wins, he'll be in the perfect position to do so.

He's been laser-focused on Reigns since winning the Rumble and won't want to see Bryan ruin his WrestleMania plans.

But at the same time, Edge will want to see a fair match and with Uso as Special Enforcer, that might be thrown into some doubt. You can watch the announcement below:

The Road to WrestleMania continues on RAW and SmackDown.

