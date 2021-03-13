WWE boss and billionaire Vince McMahon, 75, is certainly demonstrating that there is ‘no chance in hell’ of him slowing down any time soon.

His workout methods have baffled many, with former stars and staff alike commenting on how the CEO rarely sleeps and remarkably still does his 3am workouts.

Indeed, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, who was speaking on latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, took the opportunity to speak about his boss’ extraordinary workouts.

Big E said: “He has a personal trainer and this poor guy. We have these long drives, pre-pandemic, and we'll get in around two or three in the morning and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after long drives.

“This man is in his 70s and he's working out hard.

He's a meathead in a way.

McMahon fell in love with the wrestling business when he was just 12 years old after being taken to a show by his father Vincent.

From there he did not look back and he subsequently achieved his lifelong dream of owning a wrestling company when in 1982 he took over the WWF, now the WWE.

McMahon then bought out his main competitors and has since turned the WWE into the world’s biggest wrestling organisation. To this day he still runs the WWE in his duel role of chairman and CEO. It was reported in 2020 that the company’s net worth is believed to be around £4.6 billion.

The billionaire is set to feature in a highly anticipated Netflix documentary series focusing on his life. The executive producer will be none other than Bill Simmons, who also helped on the remarkable Andre the Giant documentary.

The release date for this intriguing documentary is not known, but one thing is for sure, wrestling fans around the world will certainly be looking forward to seeing McMahon’s much talked about workout habits among other interesting aspects of his life.

