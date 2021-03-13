WrestleMania 37 is now just four weeks away and as of writing, only two matches have been officially announced for the event.

WWE have confirmed that Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair will get their title shots against Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks respectively.

But both of those matches could still change, with 'The Head of the Table' defending the Universal Championship at Fastlane and 'The Boss' putting her belt on the line on next week's SmackDown.

While only two matches have been 'confirmed' it's highly likely that WWE have already locked in most other bouts and will be announcing them when the time is right.

This is WrestleMania after all and it's almost certain that ever single title will be on the line.

However, according to reports, one title match has been thrown into doubt because the current champion is not cleared to wrestle.

According to Dave Meltzer, RAW Women's Champion Asuka is sidelined with a concussion and her return date is up in the air.

The respected journalist noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she could be 'fine' next week, or she may not be cleared for a long time.

"There’s enough time left that she probably would be back for 'Mania but that’s not a sure thing," Meltzer wrote.

That news is certainly worrying. It's never good to see a WWE Superstar sidelined with a concussion and the fact we're so close to WrestleMania makes it even more disappointing.

Of course, the main priority is for Asuka to recover properly. If she has to miss 'The Showcase of the Immortals' then so be it.

'The Empress of Tomorrow' suffered the injury on RAW in late February, when she was kicked in the mouth by Shayna Baszler during a tag team match.

It has been reported that her short-lived tag partner Charlotte will be the one challenging for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania, but there are certainly doubts over if Asuka will even make the event.

News Now - Sport News