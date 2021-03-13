There’s a real possibility that Liverpool will fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In fact, the chances are they won’t.

The champions current sit eighth and would drop to ninth if Aston Villa win their remaining game in hand. Looking above them, they’re seven points behind Chelsea in fourth with just 10 matches left.

They’ll be lucky to get Europa League at this rate.

So, what if Liverpool fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition next season? Will they have to sell their best players?

You’d imagine the first candidate to exit would be Mohamed Salah.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles, Salah is the Premier League’s top goalscorer. But the Egyptian hasn’t looked particularly happy this season - most notably when he was substituted early during the defeat to Chelsea.

Salah shook his head as he trudged off the pitch, while his agent Ramy Abbas poured fuel onto the fire with a cryptic tweet that contained just a full stop.

What did it mean?

One football agent described it as “Mo Salah PLC behaviour”.

But within the Liverpool dressing room, there weren’t too many concerns. In fact, according to The Athletic, they “gently ribbed the Egyptian for his agent’s tweet.”

We’d love to know how Salah reacted to that.

His attitude in general certainly doesn’t cause concern. One training ground source says: “Mo’s work insulates him from any fallout. He is the darling of the sport science department and has barely missed a training session. He is popular, warm, funny and more self-deprecating than he can appear.”

However, the report adds that he can be high-maintenance and "hates" being substituted. His relationship with Sadio Mane has also been described as “imperfect” by several sources.

Meanwhile, there was truth behind his annoyance that Trent Alexander-Arnold was named as captain for December’s Champions League group game against Midtjylland.

So, where does that leave his future?

His current deal expires in 2023 and Liverpool are currently unsure whether he is bargaining for an improved contract or whether he’s agitating for a move away. The club certainly won’t be offering a huge deal following a damaging year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the likelihood of no Champions League football.

However, the poor finances of Spanish clubs could work in Liverpool’s favour and see him remain at Anfield for a while longer.

