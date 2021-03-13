Manchester United are having a decent season.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table and look as if they will safely qualify for the Champions League.

While they are seemingly out of reach of Man City - they are 14 points behind the league leaders - it's still an improvement on last season, where a late flourish saw them clinch third.

United are also going well in the Europa League and are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Despite their success, United are far from the finished article.

They still have to add reinforcements if they want to challenge in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

One of their main issues is at centre-back.

United spent £80m on Harry Maguire in 2019 but, although he has been decent, he has not hit the heights expected of him.

The Red Devils could find better than Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly is good but has suffered badly from injury problems.

Getting the best out of Maguire is key and United may be in the market for a centre-back this summer.

And, if reports are to be believed, Maguire himself has let United know his preference.

According to Duncan Castles, the 28-year-old has told United he wants an English centre-back partner this summer.

Maguire wants a player who understands the English football culture and can complement him.

And it is believed he has recommended that United sign Brighton defender, Ben White.

White, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, rose to prominence last season as he helped Leeds win the Championship.

He has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, having started 26 of Brighton's 27 games so far.

He's a top defender but United will likely have to spend a lot of money to sign him.

Brighton reportedly rejected a £25m bid from Leeds for his services last year and now, with a year of Premier League experience under his belt, they will likely demand more.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News