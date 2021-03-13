It is always an ongoing debate in all sports regarding who is the GOAT, particularly in combat sports where there are multiple weight classes involved.

Well, one Reddit user referred to as Luchador1916 decided to give a view on who they believe is the greatest of all time in every weight division to date.

So without further ado, here's who they picked.

Heavyweight – Stipe Miocic

Beginning with the men’s heavyweight division is none other than the American Stipe Miocic, despite the Reddit user putting a Croatian flag behind him. Miocic has an impressive 20 victories and just three losses in his career to date. His last fight resulted in a unanimous victory over Daniel Cormier back in August 2020. Miocic is due to fight France’s ‘Predator’ Francis Ngannou later this month in what promises to be an explosive encounter.

Light Heavyweight – Jon Jones

There is little doubt that the man known as ‘Bones’ has to be included when talking about greats of UFC. Canada’s Georges St-Pierre also agrees that Jones is one of the greatest in the Octagon having lost just once in 27 fights. It has, however, been over a year since the American’s last fight, which resulted in a victory over Dominick Reyes.

Middleweight – Anderson Silva

‘The Spider’ is now retired, but the southpaw fighter currently holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history, which currently stands at an incredible 2,457 days.

Welterweight – Georges St-Pierre

GSP or Rush was certainly one of the most dominant UFC fighters of his generation. The Canadian ended his career with a phenomenal 26-2 record and won championships at two different weight classes. Truly deserving of his GOAT title.

Lightweight – Khabib Nurmagomedov

‘The Eagle’ is to this day still undefeated in the Octagon with an impressive record of 29-0. Currently retired, there is still talk of him coming back for at least one more fight to aim for that landmark of 30-0.

Featherweight – Jose Aldo

The Brazilian is one of the most fearsome strikers in the featherweight division and is proud owner of the longest MMA winning streak, which currently stands at 18.

Bantamweight – Dominick Cruz

‘The Dominator’ returned to winning ways earlier this month by defeating fellow American Casey Kenny. Still widely considered the best bantamweight around with a record of 23 wins and just three losses.

Flyweight – Demetrious Johnson

Johnson is known for his elusive movement and quick striking ability, all valuable skills to have for the lightest class in men's UFC. Indeed, these skills certainly aided ‘Mighty Mouse’ as he was able to manage 30 victories while suffering just the three defeats.

Featherweight and Bantamweight – Amanda Nunes

Nunes recently became the first fighter in UFC history to record multiple title defences while at the same time holding multiple belts. In addition, Nunes currently possesses a remarkable 12-fight winning streak, which is the longest of any woman in the company’s history to date.

Flyweight – Valentina Shevchenko

‘The Bullet’ has an impressive record of 20 victories and three losses, two of which came at the hands of another GOAT in Nunes. She is currently on six-fight winning streak since her most recent loss to Nunes back in 2017.

Strawweight – Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The orthodox Polish fighter put on a fight for the ages despite ultimately coming up short against Zhang Weili. She still boasts a strong record in the Octagon, however.

So there you have it, an impressive list of UFC fighters, but do you agree that they are the GOATs of their respective divisions?

