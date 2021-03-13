There are rumours that a member of the SmackDown roster could be leaving the WWE in the next few months. The likes of Christian and Paul Wight have recently left the company to join rivals AEW.

Chad Gable took to twitter to name Otis, his genuine best friend away from the ring, as his number one guy in WWE. Dax Harwood, who is now part of AEW's roster, quote tweeted Gable, saying:

"Wait, what’s all this #1 talk?! I know you’re not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c’mon man! HE’S your #1?!"

Harwood followed this tweet with a response to a fan, indicating he and Gable could face off in the future, saying:

"Maybe we should run this one back soon..."

The pair used to feud in NXT as part of their respective teams, Gable's American Alpha and Hardwood's, then known as Scott Dawson in the WWE's The Revival.

These teams would have an array of great matches on the Black and Yellow Brand, with Harwood reflecting on their match at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016.

The possibility of a match between the two teams would most likely have to be away from the WWE, with Gable's former partner Jason Jordan yet to return to the ring from a neck injury, and successful surgery, he had in 2018. Jordan is also a producer while not competing.

The reaction to Gable leaving the company for AEW might not come as a surprise to some fans, as the London 2012 Olympian is a brilliant in-ring worker and could leave the WWE for a bigger storyline elsewhere.

This isn't taking away from his current run with Otis, the best friends might need to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions soon in order to tempt Gable to stay in the company.

Do you think Chad Gable should stay in the WWE, or do you feel he should go elsewhere to rejuvenate his career?

News Now - Sport News