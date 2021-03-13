Patrick Vieira was an incredible player. The Frenchman could do it all.

He was a monster in the middle of the park.

He was physical, as strong as an ox, had good technical ability and had an abundance of energy.

Vieira was vital for Arsenal during their three Premier League title wins.

The Senegal-born midfielder didn't get many goals - he only got 29 in 279 Premier League appearances - but he had so much more to his game.

It's been 16 years since Vieira left Arsenal, meaning many of the younger generation never got to see him play during his peak.

But a video of him dominating for the Gunners has now emerged and it should just how brilliant he was.

Titled: "The younger generation must be educated on Patrick Vieira", the Frenchman can be seen effortlessly dribbling past players, winning incredible tackles, providing assists and scoring the odd-goal.

Most of the clips are taken during his time at Arsenal, although there are also some clips of him at Juventus and Inter Milan.

The video is just under three minutes long and it's a joy to watch. View it below:

What a player he was. He was arguably more important for Arsenal than Thierry Henry was.

He firmly deserves to be in the conversation alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane when discussing the best Premier League midfielder ever.

The video has gone down very well with football fans, attracting over 2.5k retweets and 11k 'likes' at the time of writing.

He's been getting a lot of praise and you can view some of the best reaction below:

It goes to show how important he was that Arsenal have never really replaced Vieira since his departure in 2005.

Thomas Partey is currently the man who has been tasked of replicating the great Frenchman, but injuries mean we haven't seen him at his best yet.

Had Arsenal managed to get replace Vieira with someone who was as good as him in his prime, it goes without saying that the Gunners would have won a Premier League title in the past 16 years.

