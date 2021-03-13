There are certain words that Vince McMahon is not a fan of. AEW's Chris Jericho, who spent 15 plus years in the WWE, recently appeared on the Rasslin' podcast with Brandon F. Walker, informing listeners of some of these words.

Jericho mentioned that McMahon actually hates the word Rasslin' on the show:

“You know who hates the word ‘rasslin’? Vince McMahon,” Jericho stated. “That’s how he’ll equate something if it’s a bad idea. He’ll go, ‘Oh, that’s such a rasslin’ idea. That’s just rasslin’.'”

Le Champion went on to talk about how he likes the way in which AEW tells its stories, especially those that last a long period of time, he said:

“Well, one of the things about AEW that I love is that we pride ourselves in long-term storylines,” Jericho expressed.

“Even when you go back to the start of Dynamite back in October of ’19, I think one of the main angles was Cody and Jericho. We told a great two – three month story there. Then I went to [Jon] Moxley which is another few months, then over the summer, Orange Cassidy and I did, I think, three months together."

The inaugural AEW Champion then spoke about his current storyline with MJF, and how their friends to foe feud was established:

"When it came to this idea with MJF, I thought well, there’s a long way we can go here and there’s a lot of twists and turns, and I kind of had a little bit of a template for what I wanted to do and so did Max because he’s very creative as well. I kind of laid things out for the first few months, and then he embellished a bit. Of course, Tony Khan has his say in it as well, but it was always meant to go long."

Jericho was asked if the length of his story with MJF was meant to go this long, in which he replied:

“I don’t think we planned that, but to me, there’s never any rush. We’re on TV every week. Everybody’s got storylines, and this is the one that I can carve out for myself knowing what the beginning is going to be, knowing kind of what the middle is going to be and knowing what the end result is. And once you have that, you can kind of fill in what you have to fill in, make the changes that you need to make a change of.”

The 50-year-old would later compare MJF to a WWE Hall of Famer.

“He reminds me a lot of Kurt Angle, and what I mean by that is he’s a guy that picked up wrestling so quick not just in the ring but character-wise. A lot of guys at 24 years old, which is I believe how old he is, don't understand that character is the most important thing in wrestling."

Jericho finished on praising MJF for how good of a heel he is:

“He’s one of the most natural talents I’ve seen also at just being a total a******."

