WWE RAW high-flyer Humberto Carrillo has been busy in the gym.

He took to Instagram to reveal his physique progress and it's safe to say he looks a lot more ripped than he did when he was last on our TV screens.

An imposing photo was captioned with: “Growing this avatar while I’m here.”

It's clear to see that despite WWE obviously having no plans for him on the main roster right now, he's still working hard to ensure that he's ready to go when called on.

WWE boss Vince McMahon is notorious for preferring muscular wrestlers on his roster. Bulking up and maintaining a low body fat percentage will help Carrillo keep in his boss’ good books, while ensuring the general public and his descendants are suitably impressed when they see him on TV!

Wrestling is also extremely hard on competitors’ bodies, with the brutal schedule and punishment received over the course of their careers often causing health problems later in life.

If they maintain a healthy body during their career, they can prolong their time in the ring and reduce the likelihood of problems when they hang up their boots.

Carrillo's Career in Wrestling

Carrillo was last seen on WWE TV at the pre-show of Survivor Series 2020, fighting in a dual-brand battle royal. He has, however, been appearing on WWE Main Event in the period since. Most recently, Carrillo and Akira Tozawa could be spotted crashing to defeat against Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a tag team battle.

Clearly, his time in the gym is going well, though, which could see him make a dramatic return in the near future.

Carrillo grew up into lucha libre’s famed Garza family dynasty, with his grandfather, father and uncles all performing in the business. Carrillo was born to be a wrestler.

He started out by competing in his home country of Mexico as a teenager. He built up his reputation as a high-flyer there and also fought abroad, in countries such as Japan. He was rewarded for his hard work when he was recruited into the WWE Performance Center in 2018.

He furthered his wrestling education by joining NXT and 205 Live. Since joining RAW, he has truly joined the big leagues, competing in the same ring as stars such as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

The third-generation wrestler is a walking highlight reel. With some wrestlers starring well past the age of 40, 25-year-old Carrillo could be at the top for many years to come.

Let’s hope he doesn’t bulk up too much, or he might diminish his noted agility!

News Now - Sport News