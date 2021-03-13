The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 burst into life after a drab opening 45 minutes.

Jack Wilshere broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and there would be no shortage of controversy thereafter.

Chelsea equalised shortly after in hugely controversial circumstances.

The west London side were given a penalty when Eden Hazard went down in the box after a challenge from Hector Bellerin.

Replays showed that contact was minimal. Hazard would brush himself down to convert the spot-kick.

Chelsea looked like they would win all three points when they took the lead when Marcos Alonso struck with five minutes remaining.

But Bellerin made amends for giving away the penalty by rescuing a point for his side deep into stoppage time.

Bellerin and Hazard, who both played a huge part in the match, spoke to Sky Sports after the match.

However, instead of doing two separate interviews, they did a joint-interview.

They were asked about the penalty incident.

“He’s always very quick in the box,” Bellerin admitted. “I saw the ball in the air and I tried to challenge for it. We both went for the ball at the same time and the referee thought it was a penalty, so we’ll have to see the replay.”

Hazard, meanwhile, responded: “We don’t need a replay, yes it’s a penalty.”

Hazard just casually laughing at Bellerin when his challenge nearly cost Arsenal the game. Classic.

It's bizarre to see two opposing players speak to the media together, especially after such a big game.

But it certainly makes post-match interviews more interesting and it's something that could be done more often.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News