UFC have dropped their Sneak Peek video for the UFC 259 event, taking the fans behind the scenes - showing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat on fight night, featuring Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya for the light heavyweight title and Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson for the women’s featherweight title.

In the night’s co-main event, two-division champion Nunes retained her featherweight title as she overwhelmed contender Anderson, submitting her with an armbar – claiming her 12th consecutive win and registering her seventh UFC title defence.

We see the excitement from Nunes and her team, as well as the pain and disappointment from Anderson and her corner as the Australian recorded her fifth defeat in mixed martial arts.

However, another side of the fighters is showcased as Nunes looks to her team and calls for her daughter to be brought into the Octagon to share this moment with her and both competitors hug and embrace each other with Anderson congratulating the Brazilian on her victory.

In the main event, Blachowicz successfully retained his light heavyweight title with a convincing display, implementing his strong grappling game and control over the middleweight champion.

Both fighters shared words of respect after their battle in the Octagon, but while waiting for the judges’ scorecards, the Pole confused Adesanya’s praise of his incredible guard for a job offer as his bodyguard.

Visibly fatigued, Blachowicz said: "You pay good? You pay good money for bodyguard? I can be your bodyguard.”

Adesanya then cleared it up, saying: "No, no, no, I said good guard! F****** hell, I don't bodyguards."

Towards the end, Blachowicz is applauded by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who praises his wrestling ability and congratulates him on his massive win.

The Russian was heard saying: “You know why you won? Takedown, to takedown, to wrestling. Wrestling is power.”

