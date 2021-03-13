WrestleMania 37 will be held at the Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11. It is rumoured that WWE are wanting to have 45,000 fans in attendance on each night at the event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, earlier this year they reported that the WWE were looking to have 30,000 fans at ‘Mania. However, following a meeting this week, the company is now hoping for 45,000 on each night of the event.

This year’s Show of Shows will take place in Tampa, Florida. Individuals from the city discussed with local hotels on March 10, that the WWE is wanting to have 45,000 spectators in the stadium on both nights of the show - the Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of 60,000 once the WrestleMania stage is installed.

It will be interesting to see how many fans will be allowed to be in attendance on April 10 and 11, given the current COVID-19 pandemic. There have been a small number of spectators at NXT episodes in the Capital Wrestling Centre - also located in Florida.

Tickets for this year’s ‘Mania will go on sale on Tuesday, but will we see a 75% filled capacity come next month?

The Show of Shows is set to host two huge nights of action, with the winners of the 2021 Men's and Women's Royal Rumbles already declaring which championship they want to challenge for at the event.

Men's winner Edge has chosen to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania, this will either be current title holder Roman Reigns, or Daniel Bryan - the pair face each other for the belt at Fastlane on March 21.

Women's Rumble winner Bianca Belair has declared she will face SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks on the card. Both individuals could walk into the event with other gold around their waists, if they beat current Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Fastlane.

There are only two matches set in stone on the 'Mania card, but there are rumours we could see Drew McIntyre try and reclaim the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley at the event.

Another potential match at WrestleMania 37 might see Charlotte Flair get what she has been asking for on RAW recently - a bout with RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the Show of Shows.

Do you think we'll see 45,000 fans in attendance on both nights of WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year?

