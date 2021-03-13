WWE legend The Big Show has revealed all about his ‘humiliating’ experience in the ring where he ‘exploded with diarrhoea’, after taking Brock Lesnar’s signature F-5 finisher.

The outrageous accident occurred in the early 2000s after Big Show decided to bare his troubles and compete despite suffering with food poisoning. Bad idea.

‘The Beast Incarnate’ later realised it’s not a good idea to slam a 7ft tall, 500lbs super heavyweight giant with a bad stomach.

Lesnar has never been one to expose publicly, usually letting his ‘official advocate’ Paul Heyman handle the talking, however, in a rare interview about his career with Rod Pedersen, WWE fans were given an insight of the mishap.

Pedersen said: “Lesnar told the amusing/disgusting story of how, one night during a show in South Africa, The Big Show had food poisoning.

Lesnar slammed him to the canvas and his opponent exploded with diarrhoea all over him!

Big Show, who recently joined rivals All Elite Wrestling after spending two decades with the WWE under Vince McMahon, has now given his version of the embarrassing story.

On the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, he revealed: “In Cape Town, I had some bad food, and this is back when I had the leather pants you know, thank God.

“I hit that mat, [Brock Lesnar] goes ‘Did you s***?’ I said ‘Yeah’ He goes ‘Hahahahaha, you s***.’

“Then while I’m lying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out. He had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too.

“That was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out.

“That was the end of the night for the heels. We were totally humiliated. This night I was humiliated.”

