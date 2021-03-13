Arsenal fans weren't exactly sad to see the back of Shkodran Mustafi.

The German defender's contract at the club was terminated six months early in January and he joined Schalke on a short-term deal.

It was a move that needed to happen from the Gunners' perspective, as Mustafi was simply too much of a liability out on the pitch.

There were a few glimpses of his quality during his time at Arsenal, but it always felt as if the 28-year-old was just moments away from committing a game-changing error.

That's not a reputation any defender wants and it's one Mustafi is struggling to get rid of following his return to the Bundesliga.

During Schalke's 5-0 loss away at Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon, the centre-back had a bit of a mare and it was his own-goal that opened the scoring on the day.

Mustafi bizarrely headed the ball past his own goalkeeper in the box when under no real pressure from an opposing player.

If this was at the right end, it would have been a pretty tidy finish...

What was he thinking?!

But that was just the start of a very bad day at the office for Mustafi.

In the second-half, the former Arsenal defender played a major role in Wolfsburg's third goal, losing the ball on the edge his own box in a rather comical fashion.

Wolfsburg and goalscorer Ridle Baku couldn't believe their luck!

A disastrous performance by Mustafi and it's one that sums up Schalke's 2020/21 season.

The club who used to be Champions League regulars are currently rock-bottom of the Bundesliga, amassing just 10 points from their 25 games.

They've also conceded 66 goals and scored just 16 of their own, meaning they have an unwanted goal difference of -50.

The second-tier of German football beckons...

