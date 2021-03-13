Newport County forward Kevin Ellison is going viral on social media for celebrating in the face of his former manager after scoring on Saturday.

The 42-year-old (yes, 42!) came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining and scored Newport’s third goal against Morecambe at the Globe Arena.

That goal put the visitors 3-1 up - and Ellison made a beeline for his former boss, Derek Adams, before screaming in the coach’s face.

Ellison scored 88 goals in 388 appearances for Morecambe between 2011-2020.

However, the Liverpool-born forward was frozen out of the team by Adams and eventually released on a free transfer following nine years with the club.

Ellison was made to train on his own by Adams, as the following tweet shows…

Adams’ treatment of Ellison upset Morecambe supporters. A fan blog from March 2020 led with the headline “Morecambe legend deserves better under Derek Adams”.

“As fans of ‘real’ football, the clubs supported by local people and driven by characters like Ellison, it is upsetting to see how he is being treated,” John Grant wrote on The Real EFL. “Okay, Derek Adams might not fancy him as a player, but to push him onto the outside like this is abhorrent behaviour.

“At 41 Ellison should be enjoying his final season (possibly, maybe not) transitioning to a backroom role, not alone on astroturf away from the teammates he has helped drive to their Football League status. Derek Adams might not have taken over a Football League side were it not for the midfielder’s input.”

With all this in mind, you can understand why he gave Adams some stick after scoring on Saturday.

Watch the clip here (make sure you’ve got your sound on!)…

Revenge truly is a dish served cold.

Top, top s**thousery there from Ellison.

Here’s some of the best reaction from Twitter…

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News