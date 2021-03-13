Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest players in football history.

The silky midfielder made the very highest level of the game look like a walk in the park during his heyday with Barcelona and Spain.

Iniesta used to glide around the pitch, humiliating opposing players for fun with his quick feet and playing passes that mere mortals would never consider attempting.

He really was a joy to watch and unlike most footballers, the 36-year-old seemed to deliver his best performances on the biggest stages of all.

Iniesta famously scored Spain's winner in the 2010 World Cup final against Holland and he also dropped masterclasses in both of Barcelona's Champions League finals against Manchester United in 2009 and 2011.

Whenever his club or country needed him, the Vissel Kobe midfielder delivered the goods and that was certainly the case at Euro 2012.

The tournament held in Poland and Ukraine close to nine years ago saw Spain win their third consecutive major international trophy.

La Roja were simply too strong and it was Iniesta who was the key man behind his country's triumph.

Despite not scoring a single goal and only contributing two assists in his six appearances, the little genius was named Player of the Tournament.

How is that possible for an attacking midfielder you ask? Well, just take a look at Iniesta's highlights from that summer in the video below, after which you'll certainly understand why his Euro 2012 masterpiece will be eulogised for years to come.

Iniesta's highlights

The man nicknamed 'The Illusionist' just never looked rushed on the ball and his decision-making in the final third was of the very highest order.

Despite not scoring at Euro 2012, Iniesta did still ripple the back of the net when required to do so in Spain's penalty shootout victory over Iberian rivals Portugal in the semi-final.

His success from the spot helped send Spain to the final where they played Italy and once again, it was a game where Iniesta was levels above everyone else on the pitch.

He was named Man of the Match for his efforts in La Roja's 4-0 win, making him the first player in history to have received the honour in finals of the World Cup, European Championships and Champions League.

In his prime, Iniesta really was a player unlike any other.

