Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of winning the Champions League with a third different team were ended on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese superstar's Juventus side beat FC Porto 3-2 in the second leg of their last-16 tie, but a 4-4 draw on aggregate saw them eliminated on away goals.

Much of the fallout from the game has focused on Ronaldo, as it was the 36-year-old's mistake that helped Porto score their second goal in Turin, a strike that proved to be the tie's decisive blow.

The former Real Madrid man turned his back on Sergio Oliveira's free-kick while stood in the Juventus wall, allowing the effort to trickle into the net past an unsighted Wojciech Szczesny.

It was a big mistake by the Bianconeri's talisman, but it seems Ronaldo still thinks he's above the teammates that he let down.

According to Tancredi Palmeri, the Portuguese has told his entourage that Juve are "not at his level" and he is therefore looking to attract a bid from one of Europe's top clubs in due course.

If that report is true, Ronaldo needs a bit of a reality-check.

While he is one of the greatest players of all time, the 36-year-old failed to turn up in Juve's biggest game of the season.

The Italian giants spent £99m on Ronaldo back in the summer of 2018 and one of the main reasons behind that investment was the hope that he would lead them to Champions League glory.

But the report could be wide of the mark and Ronaldo's Instagram post ahead of Sunday's game against Cagliari in Serie A suggests he's still committed to the cause at Juve.

His caption read: “More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success.”

Whether he wants to leave or not, you can bet Ronaldo will be hungry for more goals between now and the end of the Italian season.

