The world of Formula 1 is a poorer place after the passing of the voice of the sport Murray Walker, aged 97, earlier this evening.

Commentating on F1 for several decades until his retirement in 2001, Murray's voice helped create some of the most iconic moments in Grand Prix history, as he lent his voice to a 200mph sport with his most frantic, energetic of approaches in the commentary box.

Truly, words won't do justice as to how much of a legend he'll truly go down as in the sport so perhaps it's best if we let him do that himself.

Known for getting uncontrollably excited in the commentary box at the sheer thrill of what was happening in front of his eyes, here are some of his best 'Murrayisms' as well as some clips of his best bits of commentary over the years.

We hope you can enjoy them as much as we did, in order to remember what a brilliant man he was and what a brilliant commentator he was of the sport we all love.

Memorable Murray Moments

"Fisichella is eighth, Mika Salo is an excellent ninth for Sauber and Jenson Button is inside the top 10 in 11th place.

"This will be Williams' first win since the last time a Williams won."

"This has been a great season for Nelson Piquet, as he is now known, and always has been.

"I'll stop the startwatch."

"Tambay's hopes, which were nil before, are absolutely zero now.

"Nigel Mansell is slowing down now, he is taking it easy. Oh no he isn't! It's a new lap record!

"The car out in front is unique, except for the one behind it, which is identical."

"Unless I'm very much mistaken... I AM very much mistaken!

"So, Edson Arantes di Nascimento, commonly known as Pele, hands the trophy to Damon Hill, commonly known as Damon Hill.

"There's nothing wrong with the car except it's on fire."

RIP Murray. You will be missed.

News Now - Sport News