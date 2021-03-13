Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler believes the club should "cash in" on Mohamed Salah if the winger wants to leave this summer, as per his column in The Mirror.

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this term with 17 goals, and is on course for his third Golden Boot in four seasons.

However, he has failed to find the net in each of his last four top-flight matches. His downturn in form has coincided with a horrible run of results for the Reds, who have lost eight league matches in 2021.

The 28-year-old - who Transfermarkt value at £108m - was recently substituted against Chelsea during a 1-0 defeat, and reacted with disappointment at Jurgen Klopp's decision, shaking his head as he came off the pitch.

And Fowler feels that if Salah is discontent with life at Anfield, Liverpool should allow him to leave and rebuild their squad in a similar manner to how they strengthened after Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in 2018.

"Klopp didn’t want Coutinho because he thought his attitude wasn’t right, and he didn’t want that poison in his camp in the end.

"So if Salah is truly ­unhappy, if he is upset he hasn’t been given a new contract or whatever, then cash in, get as much as you can for him and use the money to make tweaks with the current team," he said.

Is Fowler right? Should Liverpool let Salah go if is heart isn't completely in it anymore?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Tom Kelly and Jonathan Gorrie offer their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Looking purely at the numbers, it appears that Salah has had another very good season. However, his campaign has really tailed off since the turn of the year.

"He has scored in just three of Liverpool's 12 league fixtures in 2021, and looked far less threatening than in the opening weeks of the season.

"Then again, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane's statistics have been even worse, meaning that Salah's stock remains high for now.

"A move to Barcelona or Real Madrid has always seemed to be a possibility, and with Salah turning 29 this summer, the upcoming transfer window could be the time for Liverpool to get a sizeable fee for their attacking ace. His value is likely to only decrease once he enters his thirties next year.

"Salah has been incredible during his four seasons on Merseyside. Liverpool's front three needs some fresh impetus, though, and the timing feels right to cash in."

Joshua Cole

"Although it is apparent that Liverpool are in need of a shake-up in the summer following what has been a disastrous Premier League campaign to date, selling Salah is not the answer to their problems.

"Whereas fellow attackers Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have failed to replicate the displays that allowed the Reds to saunter to their first top-flight title in 30 years last season, the Egypt international has been one of the only shining lights at Anfield this year.

"With 28 direct goal contributions to his name in all competitions, Salah has illustrated that when others are struggling, he is still capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis at the highest level.

"Instead of cashing in on a player who is arguably a generational talent, Liverpool ought to consider using their financial strength to their advantage by drafting in quality defensive reinforcements as there is no guarantee that long-term absentee Virgil van Dijk will be able to maintain his fitness next season."

Tom Kelly

“It really is challenging times on Merseyside at the moment. Six straight defeats and the Reds haven’t converted at Anfield in 297 minutes. However, selling Mo Salah is not the answer for Liverpool.

“When Jurgen Klopp took the decision to substitute the Egyptian against Chelsea, it was safe to say the forward was less than pleased.

“But in my opinion, his reaction against Chelsea was a good thing. He’s a footballer that ultimately wants to play football.

"Liverpool have had an absolutely torrid season, where it seems like there is disaster waiting around every corner.

“At some point, Liverpool will return to form and Salah will be their key driving force in attack."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Yes, Liverpool should cash in on Salah, though it may not be possible.

"Given the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona look short on cash, while Juventus and PSG are tied down to huge contracts with their current superstars. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have one of the most feared front-lines in Europe as it is.

"With that in mind, it seems impossible that anyone could afford Salah without him running his contract down. Clearly, that's not an ideal situation for anyone involved given the scale of the rebuild Liverpool look to have on their hands, but it might be the only way he gets one last big move in his career."

