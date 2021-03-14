The last few years have been tough for Arsenal fans.

They've had to make do with Europa League football for the past four seasons and the prospect of a title challenge under Mikel Arteta is not going to become a reality for quite some time.

As such, Gunners fans will not be hugely optimistic about their team's chances against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

That certainly wasn't the case during Arsene Wenger's peak years as manager, because the north London derby was a fixture Arsenal used to dominate.

Home or away, Wenger's side usually emerged victorious and one of the few times Spurs achieved a draw came in rather unfortunate circumstances for the men in white.

A 2-2 stalemate at White Hart Lane on April 25th, 2004 saw Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, an outcome that Gooners will never, ever forget.

When discussing that famous game in an interview, club legend Thierry Henry revealed a rather iconic story behind the celebrations by Arsenal players on the pitch after the final-whistle.

Henry stated that Wenger's team had been told by the police not to over-celebrate, but that all went out the window after they saw the reaction by Spurs players to earning a point through Robbie Keane's late penalty.

Video

"It was kind of weird because I remember we had orders from the police not to over-celebrate if we won the title there," Henry said when discussing the game in an interview with Sky Sports.

"In all fairness we all said we understood because it might go too far. We went 2-0 up then they came back. Jens Lehmann did what Jens Lehmann did sometimes. They came back into the game and drew 2-2.

"They started to celebrate like they won the league so I thought, 'Wait, do they actually realise we just need a point to be champions?'

"I said to Ashley Cole at the final whistle, 'Now we are going to celebrate'.

"We wanted to be humble at the beginning of the game but you want to celebrate a draw? Really? We just needed a point!

"We celebrated and the pictures are there to prove it now. It was always important to have the last laugh and the story will tell you we won the league at the Lane, and it wasn't the first time by the way."

Arsenal's 'Invincibles' really were something special.

