It's been a strange old season for Tottenham Hotspur.

Back in November, Jose Mourinho's side were flying high at the top of the Premier League table, but things then turned sour very, very quickly.

Spurs fell as low as ninth in the table and it's only in recent weeks that they've started making progress in the English top-flight, with finishing in the top four still a realistic target.

The team's mid-season blip will almost certainly still be bugging Mourinho and much of their downfall over the festive period stemmed from a lack of stability at the back.

Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez have operated well together in central defence in recent weeks, but recent positive results can't hide the fact that Spurs need defensive reinforcements.

It seems Mourinho is aware of that, because the manager has already identified Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard as one of his top priorities this summer, per The Mirror.

The 19-cap Denmark international has been in fine form this season and is comfortable playing on either side of a centre-back pairing.

He's the third-highest rated central defender in the Premier League this season over on WhoScored, behind only Chelsea's Kurt Zouma and Manchester City's John Stones.

Vestergaard could also represent a bargain purchase for Spurs, as his current contract at Southampton expires in the summer of 2022.

GIVEMESPORT'S Danny Ryan says...

This really does sound like a win-win situation for the north London outfit.

The Danish defender is an impressive physical specimen and very capable with the ball at his feet, two things that make him the perfect fit for a Mourinho defence.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

Vestergaard's arrival would also make Spurs less reliant on the error-prone Eric Dier, which would surely only be a huge positive for the club.

The Southampton man ticks every box necessary and there's no reason why he couldn't mirror his former teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's success in the English capital.

News Now - Sport News