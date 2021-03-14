Chelsea are starting to find their feet under Thomas Tuchel.

With a high-octane 0-0 draw at Leeds United, the Blues moved to 10 league games unbeaten under the German, which is fast-approaching Maurizio Sarri's record-breaking start in 2018/19.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss deserves serious credit for plugging many of the holes that were widening to unsustainable degrees under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea's problems in attack

Most notably, the Blues look indomitable in defence, astonishingly conceding just two goals in 10 Premier League games with only one strike having actually been scored by an opposition player.

However, on the flip side, it has been worrying to notice that Chelsea have never scored more than two goals in a league match under Tuchel.

The west London club became something of a merry-go-round for attacking players in the summer with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz forcing a real shake-up at the top end of the pitch.

Ziyech's slow start at Chelsea

And although the undulating form of those German stars has been well documented, it could be argued that their fellow attacking rival, Hakim Ziyech, has been the biggest disappointment of all.

Nobody is denying that the £40.5-million rated forward is a top, top player and it's not for no reason that he was named as Ajax's Player of the Year in each of his final three seasons in Amsterdam.

But we'd be lying if we said that Ziyech has impressed in the outings gifted to him Tuchel in recent weeks, even if injuries have limited him to just 11 Premier League starts.

Worrying footage of Ziyech

And the Leeds draw was no different with Ziyech - who was hooked off for Werner in the 69th minute - having now gone more than four months without a Premier League goal contribution.

However, nothing could have summed up Ziyech's performance and time at Chelsea overall than a worrying clip from Match of the Day that appeared to expose a lack of effort from the 27-year-old.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker couldn't quite believe what they were seeing as it seemingly took Ziyech an age to make a run into the penalty area. Check out the moment down below:

It's an alarming clip, there's no doubt about it. No wonder Shearer and Lineker were baffled, saying that 'he should be getting in there' and joking that he was 'wiping his brow'.

What was Ziyech doing?

We'd love to give Ziyech the benefit of the doubt by claiming that he wanted to receive the ball in a deeper position but frankly, it didn't look as though he wanted the ball at all until it was too late.

Chelsea were, of course, playing without a recognised striker at Elland Road and perhaps it was inevitable that Tuchel's soup of wide and deep-lying forwards was going to get messy in the final third.

However, you've got to imagine that Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud would have been making a beeline for the six-yard box much quicker and surely paving the way for a goal-scoring chance.

So, sure, perhaps the blame lies at Tuchel's feet for telling Ziyech to stay tight to his position but either way, one can't help feeling that it's a regretfully fitting summary of his Chelsea career so far.

