Exclusive: Laura Rafferty talks ahead of facing Chelsea in Conti Cup final

In a David vs Goliath Continental Cup final, Chelsea will look to retain their crown as they take on Bristol City at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

As reigning champions of both this competition and the Women's Super League, the Blues are clear-cut favourites to emerge victorious from the tie. However, a surge of recent form from underdog side Bristol has got Laura Rafferty feeling positive ahead of the mammoth clash.

The Northern Ireland international speaks to GiveMeSport Women following Bristol's latest shock result over Reading in the league. A five-goal fiesta and three points on the board has lifted the Vixens out of the relegation zone and has put the City camp in high spirits.

"The win was a massive confidence boost going into the final against Chelsea," Rafferty said after picking up an assist against the Royals. "When you look at the league, we've struggled to get points and we've had huge changes within the club as well, so that win was a huge positive in terms of training and just having a bit more belief.

"It [the Reading game] was a rollercoaster of emotions. We were losing, drawing and then winning so we just had to ride the wave and I think we dealt with it really well but the togetherness of the team is just unbelievable and it's great to be a part of."

A giant to slay

Bristol head into the final after fighting off Aston Villa and Leicester in the previous rounds. There's currently a hefty 32-point margin between them and WSL leaders Chelsea, so it will be a tough ask to dethrone the holding Conti Cup champions. However, Rafferty admitted that the underdog status could work in their favour.

"We can't get away from the fact that they're an exceptional team but one positive we do have is that we've played them twice already in the league this season. We know what they're about – we've done everything in terms of classroom work on analysis and then replicating everything we can in training.

"But ultimately it's a Cup game and anything can happen in a Cup game. We are the underdog but with that title comes absolutely no pressure. We actually have the chance to go out and enjoy the day because everyone is expecting one winner, and you don't need me to tell you who everyone thinks is going to win."

There's nothing wrong with being an underdog.

Chelsea's last outing in the Conti Cup was against West Ham. The Irons are hugely struggling at the moment and have slumped to the bottom of the table following Bristol's emphatic win over Reading. Emma Hayes and her Blues massively capitalised on West Ham's shattered form and breezed to a 6-0 win in the semi-final.

The West London outfit secured the Conti Cup title last year with a close win over neighbours and rivals Arsenal. All eyes will be on Chelsea to make it a back-to-back trophy lift when the players step out onto the turf this afternoon.

Resilient Bristol

Despite their torrid run of form in the first half of this season, Bristol City have dug in their claws and made a huge statement. Matt Beard will have a lot to be pleased about when it comes to his hard-working squad with their admirable 'never say die' attitude.

Indeed, Rafferty highlighted some key figures in the Bristol camp who have really helped kick things into gear these last few weeks.

"There's so many people I could name for all different reasons," the defender said. "Ebony [Salmon] obviously for her goals, Sophie Baggaley for the shots she keeps stopping and the leadership she brings... But one player who really sticks out for me is Gemma Evans.

"I think she's an unsung hero. Playing at centre-back with her has helped me find my feet a lot in terms of being back on the pitch. She's a great leader, she's got everyone's respect and she has a great game all the time. She's an absolute gem to work with – no pun intended!"

Rafferty is currently with Bristol City on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, where she suffered a huge set-back in her career after rupturing her ACL. After more than a year out of action, the centre-half has swapped the seagull of Brighton for the Robin of Bristol and is finally playing regular minutes in the WSL once again.

She divulged on her road to recovery and how she has managed to impress new managers Tanya Oxtoby – who is currently on maternity leave – and interim replacement Beard.

"I've settled in really well here and I think the first six months were always going to be quite tough. I've had to build myself up but come January I was finally back where I wanted to be. It's been a mental battle but now it's just about pushing on."

Bristol will be looking to write their name in the history books and cause a major upset under the lights in Watford. The final will get underway at 2.30pm today as the two WSL sides look to snatch the Continental Cup glory.

