The 2020/21 Premier League season is entering its endgame.

To say that things have been unpredictable this year would be the mother of all understatements with the global situation making for a campaign of the likes of which we've never seen before.

And with Premier League stadiums laying dormant and fixtures crammed even closer together, it's been fascinating and exhausting in equal measure to watch the 2020/21 term runs its course.

2020/21 Premier League season

However, for all the constant chopping and changing in mid-table, even the wildest of optimists would be lying if they said either end of the Premier League standings was still to play for.

Besides, barring any miracles, we can feel pretty safe in saying that West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will be going down, while Manchester City will be lifting the trophy itself.

But that doesn't mean that the 2020/21 term is void of entertainment and drama because there is still that final relegation spot and the race for Champions League places to be settled before May.

Predicting every Premier League game

And as such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to put the final rounds of fixtures under the microscope to assess how we think the final 2020/21 Premier League table will come to pass.

So, kiss goodbye to your supercomputers and artificial intelligence, because this humble writer is instead going to predict every remaining Premier League fixture and calculate the end product.

As much as I'd love to masquerade as a human calculator, I've called upon www.worldfootball.net to ensure that everything from goal difference to goals scored is perfectly-aligned in the final result.

Predicting the final Premier League table

And to make things as fair as possible, I didn't calculate the table after each round of fixtures in case I subconsciously baulked at some of the trends that my predictions were unwittingly causing.

In other words, I've gone through this process completely blind and before you slaughter me in the comments, be sure to try it out for yourself because, well, it's a lot more difficult than you'd think.

So, without further ado, check out how I think the final 2020/21 Premier League table will look based on my predictions for every single game that still needs to be played.

Oh my goodness me. I'm a closet West Ham United supporter, clearly. What have I done!?

Wait... West Ham in third!?

Now, if you asked me on paper whether I thought the Hammers would qualify for the Champions League, I would say 'no' but clearly, their fixtures have given me reason to think otherwise.

With Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Brom still to come, it's not from without the realms of possibility that David Moyes could replicate his astonishing 2004/05 achievement with Everton.

However, I've got to admit that dumping Manchester United as low as fifth place doesn't sit right with me because they've only lost four Premier League games since Bruno Fernandes signed.

So, if you asked me to give a zoomed-out prediction of the Premier League top ten, I'd probably go: City, United, Chelsea, Leicester City, West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

But should that take credence over my collective opinions on each and every game to come? To tell you the truth, maybe not, so perhaps it's time to get excited, West Ham fans...

