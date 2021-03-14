The north London derby takes place on Sunday afternoon and it promises to be a cracker.

With the two sides separated by seven points, there's a lot riding on the game for two sides.

Both teams will be looking for a victory to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Ahead of the north London derby, we've ranked every first team player currently at Arsenal and Tottenham into seven categories.

The highest category is 'World-class', while the lowest is 'Time to go'.

They are all self-explanatory and you can view how players from Arsenal and Tottenham have been ranked below...

World-class: Harry Kane, Heung-min Son

There's no doubt that Kane is world-class. He's notched 159 Premier League goals and has an outside chance of breaking Alan Shearer's record.

Son has gone off the boil in recent weeks but, when on form, he gets into any XI in world football.

Elite: Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale

Arsenal may not have any world-class players but they have a few just below that bracket.

Partey is brilliant on his day but he's suffered from numerous injuries this season. Tierney is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League while Aubameyang has scored goals for fun over the years.

Bale is slowly starting to rediscover his best form after a troubled first few months back at Tottenham. Jose Mourinho should be trying to get him back next season.

Great: Tanguy Ndombele, Bukayo Saka, Sergio Reguilon, Gabriel, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Ndombele is a truly classy player that needs to add goals and assists to his game to become a world-class player.

Reguilon and Hojbjerg have been great signings for Tottenham, while Gabriel has been one of Arsenal's standout performers.

Saka could easily have gone in the 'Rising star' category but he's already a star. At 19 years old, he has the potential to be world-class in the future.

Decent: Martin Odegaard, Hugo Lloris, Pablo Mari, Lucas Moura, Granit Xhaka, Moussa Sissoko, Alexandre Lacazette, Erik Lamela, Matthew Ryan, Serge Aurier, Rob Holding, Toby Alderweireld, Cedric, Giovani Lo Celso, Bernd Leno, Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Hart, Joe Rodon

These are the players that aren't the best at their clubs but are of Premier League quality.

Xhaka has his critics at Arsenal but he's still crucial to how they play. If he performs well, the Gunners usually win.

Lloris is in the 'Decent' category after some questionable displays in recent times.

Rising star: Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Japhet Tanganga

Smith-Rowe has been brilliant since being introduced into the first-team by Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli is a classy player whose progress has been halted by injuries this campaign.

Tanganga is a decent talent who has the potential to emerge into a first team regular.

Has to do better: Willian, Eric Dier, David Luiz, Steven Bergwijn, Hector Bellerin, Matt Doherty, Nicolas Pepe, Harry Winks

There are a number of players from both sides that have not lived up to expectations.

Willian has been a bit better in recent weeks but he simply has to do more in an Arsenal shirt.

Bergwijn has not shown why Tottenham paid £26.7 million for him, while the signing of Doherty is looking like a poor one.

Some Arsenal fans want Bellerin to leave and he needs to up his performance levels, as does Pepe.

Time to go: Dele Alli, Dani Ceballos, Danny Rose, Mohamed Elneny, Carlos Vinicius, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, Calum Chambers

Alli has been great for Tottenham over the years but it's time that he left the club.

He still has great quality but it's best for both parties if he leaves for pastures new. A reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG could be on the cards...

Arsenal shouldn't renew Ceballos' loan, while Vinicius hasn't done enough for Tottenham to justify making his move permanent.

Elneny has been a good servant to Arsenal but he won't be missed if he left.

Nketiah and Nelson don't have the potential to become regulars in the first team while Rose has fallen out with Jose Mourinho and should depart Tottenham in the summer.

