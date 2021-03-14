Man United's transfer stance on David De Gea - The Verdict

Manchester United are keen to promote Dean Henderson as their number one goalkeeper, which could pave the way for David De Gea to depart this summer.

Following his exceptional 2019/20 season at Sheffield United where he kept 13 clean sheets in 33 Premier League appearances, Henderson remained at his parent club this year to fight for the number one spot.

So far this campaign, Henderson has largely played second fiddle to the long-serving De Gea.

However, the Spaniard’s reign as United’s number one could be potentially coming to an end and maybe already has, with Henderson recently taking his place amid De Gea's absence for personal reasons.

According to 90min,the Red Devils are looking to make the 23-year-old their go-to goalkeeper going into next season and while they aren't going to transfer list De Gea, they are open to approaches for the 45-cap international.

The 6 foot 4 shot-stopper has been at the club since 2011 and has been named the Red Devils’ Player of the Year on a record four occasions. However, his spell could be heading for an abrupt end.

It has been reported that Atletico Madrid have asked to be kept updated with De Gea’s movements and it’s also believed that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services.

But are United right to be open to selling De Gea, and is Henderson even ready to be their No.1?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole and Sam Brookes provide their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"De Gea has been a prominent figure at Old Trafford for the past ten years and I don't think it would be a wise decision for United to consider selling the shot-stopper.

"Bearing in mind that the likes of Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have some level of in the 30-year-old, this indicates that he is still capable of performing at a high level. Considering the career length of goalkeepers, the Spain international could feature for United for at least four more years.

"If United let him go this summer, they could quickly regret it."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely.

"He just isn't the same player he was a few years ago. At this stage of his career, a sustained return to top form doesn't look likely given how long his struggles have been going on, even if things have shown signs of improvement from the latter-day Jose Mourinho era.

"A hugely well-paid figure at Old Trafford, replacing him with Dean Henderson long-term isn't exactly financially viable either. Not only is the sight of a man on his wage sitting on the bench a poor return on their investment, but it also opens up a can of worms should Henderson become the No.1 and make an error or two.

"For that reason, United are right in their reported stance."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Henderson has produced several impressive performances for Manchester United in the Premier League and the Europa League in recent weeks, it may turn out to be an error if they do indeed opt to sell De Gea.

"A consistent performer during the 2020/21 campaign, he has made 24 appearances in the top-flight in which he has kept a relatively impressive total of nine clean sheets.

"Vastly experienced at this level, De Gea has now played over 300 league games for United and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division.

"By using the competition from Henderson to make improvements to his own game, the 30-year-old could play an integral part in the Red Devils' quest to win the Premier League next season if Solskjaer opts to keep him at Old Trafford."

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

Sam Brookes

"De Gea has been a fantastic servant to United. When the club suffered a drop-off after Sir Alex Ferguson departed, he was one of their shining lights.

"Yet things have changed in the last three seasons. Ever since the 2018 World Cup, which went terribly for Spain, he has not been able to rediscover his best form.

"Having previously been a phenomenal shot-stopper, he is now prone to more mistakes and is no longer the formidable presence that he used to be. Since the start of the 2018/19 season, he has made eight errors leading to goals.

"If United want to get back to winning the Premier League, they need a goalkeeper who is far more reliable than that. And they may well have found one.

"Dean Henderson has looked assured whenever he has been called upon this year. His performance in the Manchester derby was another step forwards in his development, as his handling was flawless and he started the move for the second goal.

"The Red Devils seem to have a ready-made replacement for de Gea, so it is time to bid farewell to the 30-year-old."

News Now - Sport News