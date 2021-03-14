When Activision released its remastered version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 last year, there was understandable frustration among fans that the game only included the single-player campaign.

Modern Warfare 2 is now looked upon as one of the major high points in the history of the Call Of Duty franchise.

When the game was originally released back in 2009, gamers raved about its multiplayer mode.

The title offered a lot for its time, with maps and modes that allowed players a sense of variety rarely seen before.

Modern Warfare 2 was a massive success clocking up sales worth in excess of $1 billion. As elaborate as the single-player campaigns were, though, it was the multiplayer mode that most captured the imagination of players.

Many spent hours competing against their mates in online battles - and were keen to do so again in the remastered version. Activision and Infinity Ward, however, had other plans.

Reportedly keen to ensure that it did not eat into the user base of 2019's Modern Warfare multiplayer offering, last year's reboot of Modern Warfare 2 included no multiplayer mode.

Of course, the developers may change course in the future, but, for now, an official relaunch is off the table.

This, though, is not the end of the story for Call Of Duty enthusiasts who want to experience a remastered multiplayer version of Modern Warfare 2.

While the game's publishers continue to insist there will no official revival of the mode, a group of highly-motivated fans are working on a multiplayer mod that will see nine of the original maps from Modern Warfare 2 made available for download, including classics like Rust and Terminal.

In addition to the revamped maps, the team of eight behind the ambitious project have also promised all of the weapons featured in the original title, as well as Deathstreaks.

It might not be a licensed release, but this fan-led mod looks to be as close as players are likely to get to a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode.

The mod itself is scheduled to be available for download later this year and the progress of the team behind it can be followed on their discord channel.

