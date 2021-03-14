Cristiano Ronaldo has been a goal scoring machine over the course of his career.

Since making his debut for Sporting CP in 2002, Ronaldo has gone on to score 665 goals at club level.

He's also notched 102 goals in 170 games for Portugal.

The Portuguese superstar has scored some incredible goals, but arguably his best ever was actually disallowed.

Back in November 2010, Ronaldo starred for his country in a convincing 4-0 victory over Spain.

Ronaldo played the opening 45 minutes before coming off at half-time.

But, before he made his departure from the game, Ronaldo scored a quite remarkable solo effort.

The now 36-year-old drove into the box, made a fool of Gerard Pique, did a ball-roll and then produced a ridiculous lob that left Iker Casillas stranded.

The only problem is that it was disallowed.

Nani came charging in and headed the ball before it hit the back of the net.

Ronaldo was absolutely furious.

To make matters worse, the ball had already crossed the line and Nani was being played onside by Pique anyway.

Nani felt the need to apologise to Ronaldo after the game.

"I touched the ball because I thought I wasn't offside. Everything happened so quickly," explained Nani, per the Guardian. "After having time to think about it I apologised to Ronaldo. It was a great piece of play and I shouldn't have ruined it."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was still fuming in his interview after the game.

"I don't understand, even a blind man could see it was a goal. The ball was half a metre into the net," he told Marca, per the Guardian. "I don't know if it's a coincidence or not but my best goals with the national team are being disallowed. I remember an overhead kick in the Bessa stadium which wasn't given."

With Ronaldo coming to the end of his career, it's unlikely he will ever score a goal better than his disallowed effort against Portugal 11 years ago.

