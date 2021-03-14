The sporting world received some desperately sad news yesterday when it was announced that iconic Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has passed away at the age of 97.

Walker began his broadcasting career in 1949, but is fondly remembered as the voice of live F1 coverage for both the BBC and ITV for almost thirty years.

The love Walker had for the sport was unmistakable, as it burst through the microphone each and every time he was on-air.

In fact, such was his passion for his job that he insisted upon standing up while describing the action to viewers at home. To many, Murray Walker was simply 'Mr. Formula 1'.

However, a video taken from an appearance on Top Gear proves that Walker could put his unique stamp on anything else he commentated on.

When asked by host Jeremy Clarkson about which sports outside of F1 he would like to have commentated on, Walker had a slightly surprising response:

"The thing I have always wanted to commentate on, more than anything else, is snooker," confirms Walker.

Clarkson feigns shock at this revelation but, never one to miss an opportunity, he soon produces a microphone and asks Walker to commentate on footage of a snooker match involving Ronnie O' Sullivan.

Without hesitation, Walker launched into commentary with all of his trademark gusto. Clarkson asked for the clip to be given "The Murray Walker treatment" - and he certainly got it.

Giving O' Sullivan the same introduction that he would usually reserve for a big race, Walker excitedly refers to 'The Rocket' as being "absolutely sensational".

The same is true when Walker calls the action at the table itself. Clearly, O' Sullivan was always going to strike the cue ball first when playing his shot. However, Walker even manages to turn this into an event before the ball is hit.

"Which ball is he gonna hit. He's gonna hit the white ball," Walker informs his listeners jokingly. When O' Sullivan fails to pot the yellow he was going for, Walker ramps up the drama even more, calling the action as though he has just witnessed a thrilling last-lap finish at Silverstone.

"He's missed it, he's missed it," exclaims Walker with every ounce of his voice. The clip is great fun and serves as a timely reminder of how great a broadcaster Walker was. He will be greatly missed.

News Now - Sport News