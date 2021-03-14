Manchester City have been dominant in the Premier League this season.

After a slow start, Pep Guardiola's men soon found their groove and went on an incredible winning streak.

Despite their 15-game league winning run being ended by rivals Man United last weekend, City are almost certain to win their third Premier League crown in four seasons.

They currently hold a 17-point lead at the top of the table, although that gap could be cut to 11 points if United win their two games in hand.

But will one of Man City's players win the PFA Player of the Year award?

The voting for the Premier League's most prestigious individual award is set to open soon.

And here are the 15 favourites to win this season's award, with odds provided by Paddy Power...

15. Wilfried Zaha - 80/1

Zaha has had a decent season but, let's be honest, he doesn't stand a chance of winning the award.

14. Declan Rice - 66/1

Rice has been West Ham's most important player as they search for a Champions League berth.

13. Youri Tielemans - 50/1

Tielemans has been an ever-present for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, chipping in with nine goal contributions.

12. Sadio Mane - 40/1

Mane has had a poor season by his standards, 'only' contributing seven goals and seven assists.

=9. Jamie Vardy - 33/1

Vardy started the season off well but has scored just once in Leicester's last 14 Premier League games.

=9. Mohamed Salah - 33/1

Despite Liverpool's struggles, Salah leads the race for the Golden Boot with 17 goals this campaign.

=9. Luke Shaw - 33/1

Shaw has emerged into one of the Premier League's best full-backs once again.

8. Son Heung-min - 25/1

Son was virtually untouchable to start the season, but his form has tailed off. Nevertheless, his tally of 13 goals and nine assists is still mightily impressive.

7. Phil Foden - 17/1

Foden is seventh favourite to win the award, which is remarkable given he's only made 14 Premier League starts this season. Just imagine what his odds would be if he was a first team regular...

6. Kevin De Bruyne - 13/1

De Bruyne has notched 11 assists in what has been another impressive season. Last year's winner looks set to miss out, though...

5. Jack Grealish - 10/1

Aston Villa's inspirational captain has emerged into one of the Premier League's best players. He's directly contributed to 18 goals this season.

4. Ilkay Gundogan - 14/2

Gundogan is having the season of his life. With 12 Premier League goals to his name, Gundogan has won back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards.

3. Harry Kane - 5/1

Kane has been in scintillating form this campaign, scoring 16 times and recording 13 assists. Unfortunately for him, Spurs' struggles this season means he isn't the favourite.

2. Ruben Dias - 10/3

The signing of Dias has helped transform Man City's defence from a liability to a major strength. The Portuguese has played all but one game this season, with Man City keeping 15 clean sheets.

1. Bruno Fernandes - 10/11

United aren't going to win the Premier League but Fernandes is the overwhelming favourite to be crowned Player of the Year. He's directly contributed to 28 goals, which is an astonishing tally for a midfielder.

