Professional athletes having match day preparation rituals or superstitions is not a new phenomenon. Any psychological edge is welcomed when competing at the highest level.

In 2016, English soccer star and Leicester City' front man, Jamie Vardy famously revealed his unique pre-match diet which consisted of espressos and Red bull cans.

Former professional boxer, Juan Manuel Marquez however, resorted to another drink to give him wings - his own urine.

'Dinamita' revealed recently that he had hoped his own urine would serve as an advantage in his bid to defeat arguably the greatest boxer of all time: Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

He explained: “This is something I have been doing for the past six or seven fights, and it has given me good results.

“If you drink or inject yourself with vitamins, you release them every time you go to the bathroom. Why not put them back in your body orally?”

Mayweather, however, peed all over his plans when he knocked him down in the second round before winning the bout in the fourth.

A consequence of the disappointing defeat or not, Marquez did drop urine from his diet eventually. He said: “On the advice of my doctor and my physical trainer Angel (Hernandez), they told us we should stop.

“We're looking for what can help me, and if the doctor says no longer drinking it will help, then we'll stop.”

Unconventional to say the very least, but the Mexican's methods did yield results as he went on to become only the third Mexican-born boxer to become a four-division world champion.

Even in defeat, he went on to leave a lasting impression on Floyd as he went on to describe his opponent as a 'great little big man' and a 'tough guy'.

One can only wonder if Mayweather would take a page out of Marquez's book for his upcoming exhibition match against YouTube sensation turned boxer, Logan Paul.

News Now - Sport News