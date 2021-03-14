Lionel Messi could be entering his final games as a Barcelona player.

If the fuss he kicked up last year is anything to go by, then the Barcelona skipper is bound to explore the possibility of a move to clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Now, don't get me wrong, there's added hope for Barcelona fans now that Josep Maria Bartomeu, who bore the brunt of Messi's criticism, has been succeeded by Joan Laporta.

Doubt surrounding Messi's future

But Messi will want to be challenging for titles in the twilight years of his career and the 2020/21 campaign will hardly convince the 33-year-old that Barcelona will be able to offer him that.

Besides, it speaks volumes that Barcelona being thrashed 5-2 on aggregate by PSG felt like one of the least humiliating Champions League results that the Catalans have picked up in recent years.

And while the Blaugrana could often rely on a regular supply of La Liga titles to keep their players satisfied, they are now facing a second consecutive season without the Spanish football's crown.

Does Messi deserve better teammates?

Sure, there's still a chance they can round off the campaign with Copa del Rey glory, but is that really what Messi wants to be settling for as he enters his final seasons in European football?

Well, we're inclined to think not and as Messi starts to reflect on how the 2020/21 campaign has played out, one can't help wondering if he'll think that he deserves better teammates around him.

It goes without saying that Barcelona have some top, top players in their squad, but it's disputedly the weakest Blaugrana side that Messi has ever appeared in.

Messi 'let down' this season

But even if players like Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets were firing on all cylinders, we're talking about arguably the greatest footballer ever, so the bar couldn't possibly be any higher.

And there couldn't be a clearer indication of how the Barcelona squad are falling short of that bar than a revealing compilation from Twitter user @CF_Comps showing how Messi has been 'let down' this season.

At two minutes in length and with damning clips to spare, you'd hardly begrudge Messi for wanting to leave by the time you reach the end, so be sure to check out the full montage down below:

How many chances of those were missed by Ousmane Dembele!?

So many Dembele misses

It felt as though every other clip showed Messi either dancing past three defenders or playing an incredible through-ball, only for Dembele to bungle the finish at the end of it all.

It's hardly a promising trend when you consider that one of the biggest turning points in Messi's entire Barcelona career when Dembele missed a glorious opportunity at Camp Nou.

Barcelona fans must still have sleepless nights that Dembele somehow failing to find the net against Liverpool in 2019 to put the Catalans 4-0 up on aggregate in the Champions League.

However, all that being said, there are plenty more figures in the Barcelona squad that you could point your finger at for failing to reach Messi's standards this season.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Barcelona's form is their fault, by the way, but it will do little to persuade Messi that his best chance of finishing his European career on a high is at Camp Nou.

