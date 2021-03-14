Through the years, WWE have treated fans to some epic rivalries and match-ups that have gone down in the history books.

From The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to John Cena and Kurt Angle, some feuds have stood out among the rest.

As it turns out, fans might have been in for another one of such legendary rivalries involving none other than the WBC heavyweight champion - Tyson Fury had it not been for Covid.

The 32 year old has recently revealed that he was scheduled to go to war with Drew McIntyre in the ring before the global pandemic put a stop to those developments.

He told Beyond the Gloves: "I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year.

"And I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK, but none of that happened thanks to Covid.

"So, Covid has cost me SummerSlam, WrestleMania, PPV with Drew McIntyre, the Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight.

"So, thank you, Covid."

All hope is not lost as Triple H has stated that a fight between Fury and McIntyre could be arranged in the near future and be given the box office treatment it deserves.

Following the resounding success of UFC superstar Ronda Rousey in the WWE Universe, one can comprehend why Tyson Fury would like to get a taste of the action as well.

Tyson posted a Twitter video to tell McIntyre: "Big Drew. Big s***house Drew. Listen. Contact my people, Nick Khan, and let's get it on.

"Get Triple H or Vince (McMahon) to contact Nick and let's get this fight over the line."

For now though, fans will have to wait in anticipation to see their beloved superstars square off in the ring once and for all.

News Now - Sport News