There were incredible scenes this week as Geoff, a lorry driver from Bootle, bagged himself £1 million at the races.

The overjoyed punter landed the massive sum via a huge win in the final leg of a PaddyPower challenge at Cheltenham.

Fortunately for us, Geoff's mate was on hand to capture the moment he realised his life had just changed and the scenes are fantastic.

Geoff needed Langer Dan, ridden by Harry Skelton, to come home first if he was to pocket the cash.

With only one hurdle remaining, Geoff began to dream and, once Langer Dan had cleared it, all hell broke loose in his living room.

Geoff and his mate could only scream and whoop as Langer Dan tore clear of the field to romp to victory.

The poor dogs couldn't work out what was going on.

Speaking on the win, Geoff couldn't hide his emotion.

"It’s amazing what it’ll do for our life. We lost our son eight years ago to cancer, he was just 18 years old.

"This is a life-changing amount of money and it felt like it was just meant to be. I love racing but I couldn’t tip a winner. I couldn’t pick my nose normally!

"I felt like the coolest man in the world until about midday and then I was massively nervous – I couldn’t stop shaking. The feeling even now is incredible. It’s still sinking in.

"Langer Dan was incredible coming up to the last fence. He didn’t look like he could be beat. That was an amazing feeling, being able to watch that.

"Ideally I’d love to go to a three-day week on the lorries. The wife is trying to spend the million already so I need to keep her in check. We’re going to go on a big holiday when they let us. We can’t wait."

Get in, Geoff. Well played, mate.

