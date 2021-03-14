Charlie McNeill is a name that Manchester United fans will be very familiar with in the coming years.

The English youngster, just 17 years old, is credited with having scored over 600 goals at youth level.

McNeill was on the books at Manchester City but he left for his boyhood club, United, in September 2020.

And he has been scoring goals almost at will for United's youth teams.

He struck four times for United's under 18s against former side Man City earlier this season.

And he was at it again for the Red Devils in their FA Youth Cup game against Salford City on Wednesday.

McNeill scored as United ran out 2-0 winners against their local rivals.

United's reward for coming through that tie will be a match against either Liverpool or Sutton United.

McNeill caused controversy when he spoke about the prospect of playing fierce rivals Liverpool in the next round.

He said: "We will look to go all the way in this competition and next round we will play Liverpool if they win, which is obviously a derby and an amazing game to play in.

"It's a derby like I said and it would be great to win that game and rub it in their faces as well."

While McNeill didn't say anything too outrageous, the youngster took to Instagram to apologise for his comments.

"I just wanted to say my interview last night I said a thing I probably shouldn't have said and I wasn't trying to be disrespectful to anyone," he wrote.

"I have learnt from my mistake and will take this on into the future."

There was a belief that he may have been forced to apologise but, according to Manchester Evening News, those reports are wide of the mark.

It is, therefore, unknown why the youngster decided to address his comments.

And many United fans believe that he said nothing wrong.

After Shola Shoretire and Amad Diallo recently made their first team debuts, McNeill looks set to be the next youngster to make the step up.

