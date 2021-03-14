When Mikel Arteta named the Arsenal side to face Tottenham in the north London derby, everyone was asking the same question.

Where is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Well, Arteta himself answered that question in his pre-match press conference.

"He [Aubameyang] was going to start the game but we have disciplinary issue. We had drawn the line and we move on, so he is on the bench," Arteta revealed.

"It is a decision I made after evaluating everything and what he has done and that's it.

"We have got other players that we play and we have had to change the team recently quite a lot and there are a number of players who are willing to play.

"So we are going to give them the chance and I am comfortable with that."

What had the Arsenal captain done?

Well, soon afterwards, The Athletic revealed all.

They revealed that it was because Aubameyang “reported late” for the match and dropped as a result. They add that it’s “not the first time that Aubameyang has reported late this season.”

We must be talking more than just a couple of minutes late because there's no way Arteta would drop his captain for such a big match. An he must have been late on multiple occasions meaning the Arsenal boss has now simply had enough.

It's certainly a big decision to make for such a big match but it shows the Spaniard certainly isn't afraid to make big calls.

Whether or not it will backfire remains to be seen...

