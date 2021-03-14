When Son Heung-min appeared to pull his hamstring early in the north London derby, Spurs fans must have been rather annoyed.

The South Korean is world-class and capable of causing any side problems on his day.

He was replaced by Erik Lamela.

The Argentine was involved in two mini clashes shortly after his arrival as he kicked out at both Granit Xhaka and David Luiz.

However, he then made his mark in a truly stunning fashion.

The ball fell to him inside the Arsenal penalty area and he produced a quite incredible rabona into the bottom corner.

INCREDIBLE.

What makes it even more incredible is that it's not even his best ever rabona goal.

He produced something even more special back in 2014 against Asteras in the Europa League. This time, it was outside of the box and flew into the corner.

Take a bow.

That's one way to open the scoring in a north London derby.

One man who certainly would have enjoyed it was Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss stoked the fire ahead of the match with his cheeky comments.

“I look up, I don’t look down," Mourinho said. If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us I would look to them but because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.

“At the same time, we look always to the next match and if instead of Arsenal it was Villa or Newcastle – exactly the same feeling.

“We feel we’re better than the position we have in the table and we want to improve our position so we need points for that. It doesn’t matter the opponent, doesn’t matter if it is a derby. It’s a Premier League match, three points are there to fight for and that’s what we’re going to do.”

