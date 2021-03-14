Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to forget Juventus' 2020/21 Champions League tie against FC Porto.

The 36-year-old superstar failed to score in either leg and it was his mistake that helped the Portuguese side net their second crucial away goal in Turin.

Ronaldo has been rightly criticised in the aftermath of that game, but the great man responded in pretty epic fashion against Cagliari on Sunday.

The Juventus forward scored a perfect hat-trick in the opening 32 minutes of the match and his celebration for the third was a clear reaction to his aforementioned critics.

Ronaldo's first goal

Ronaldo's second goal

Ronaldo's third goal

Well played, Cristiano.

