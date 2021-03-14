Erik Lamela certainly lit up Sunday's north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Argentine replaced the injured Heung-min Son on the 20-minute mark and quickly impacted proceedings.

A short time after his introduction, the fiery forward scored one of the Premier League's greatest ever goals.

The ball was fired into Lamela's path inside the Arsenal box and the 29-year-old responded by producing an outrageous first-time rabona shot, which nutmegged Thomas Parety and nestled in the bottom corner.

Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal had no chance of saving it and the strike from Lamela will almost certainly be one of the contenders to win the 2021 Puskas Award.

In the second half, Lamela let himself down by getting sent off for two yellow cards, but that doesn't make his goal at the Emirates any less special.

However, it may shock you to know that Lamela's rabona effort against the Gunners was not the best he's produced in his career.

Back in 2014, the Argentine stunned the world when he made it 2-0 to Spurs in a Europa League game against Asteras Tripolis.

Let's take a look at both of Lamela's rabona specials...

Lamela vs Arsenal

Lamela vs Asteras Tripolis

The strike against Arsenal was spectacular, but Lamela's airborne effort against Asteras Tripolis is superior and that's a statement we're sticking by.

“Yes, I think so," Lamela replied when asked if the goal in 2014 was the best of his career, per Guardian. "I’ve scored like that before, when I was playing in the junior sides at River Plate. It just happened in a flash.

“I wasn’t thinking about doing something like that, I just wanted to score and it was the most effective, comfortable way of making it happen. It’s something I’ll always remember because it’s something different from the other goals I’ve scored.”

