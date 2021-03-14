When Arsenal’s teamsheet was handed in before the north London derby against Tottenham, there were eyebrows raised.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was named on the bench.

What was going on?

It soon became clear as Mikel Arteta cited a ‘disciplinary issue’ as the cause.

Then, reports emerged revealing that, not for the first time, Aubameyang reported late for the match and was subsequently dropped to the bench.

However, Spurs suffered a setback of their own shortly after the match started.

Son Heung-Min pulled up after 19 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. A huge blow for Jose Mourinho’s side and you couldn’t blame Arsenal fans for feeling a little relieved that a player of Son’s quality would be leaving the pitch.

However, there is a big difference between feeling ‘a little relieved’ and celebrating Son’s injury.

But nobody told AFTV.

A number of the Arsenal fans celebrated and applauded the sight of Son appearing to pull his hamstring - something which has led to plenty of criticism.

Check out some of the reaction:

Yeah, that’s not on and they received plenty of cricism for their behaviour:

However, they were made to look pretty silly when Son’s replacement, Erik Lamela, scored an outrageous rabona goal just 14 minutes after coming on.

Awkward…

But the AFTV crew would have been celebrating once again just before half-time as Martin Odegaard gave them a deserved leveller.

Then, Alexandre Lacazette won a penalty with 25 minutes remaining and, with Aubameyang on the bench, he stuck it away to give Arsenal the lead.

As Arsenal looked to see out their lead, Lamela went from hero to zero after picking up his second yellow card for an arm in Kieran Tierney's face.

Maybe that's why AFTV were celebrating Lamela coming on...

News Now - Sport News