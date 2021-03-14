Liverpool have had a nightmare season.

The Reds were expected to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

However, injuries have meant that they've been a shadow of the team that dominated in 2019/20.

After a dismal few months, Liverpool are now well and truly out of the title race.

In fact, their poor run now means that they are really struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Regardless of whether they manage to qualify for next season's premier cup competition or not, it's likely that there are many changes to the playing staff in the summer.

Liverpool's lack of quality options in the centre of defence is well known.

And, according to a report from Sunday World, they intend to do something about it.

Liverpool's owners were reluctant to spend big in January but it is believed that Jurgen Klopp will be handed funds to invest in the squad.

They report that RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate is emerging as a key target.

The 21-year-old has battled injuries this season but is regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football.

He will be costly - he's valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt - but Liverpool's chances of signing him have been given a boost as it's believed he would relish playing under Klopp.

The report adds that a number of players from Liverpool's first team could be sold in the summer.

The Reds will reportedly listen to offers for Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Perhaps the most surprising name on that list is Joel Matip.

The Cameroonian defender is one of the Premier League's best defenders when fully-fit but he always seems to be battling injuries.

If he does indeed depart Anfield, than signing Konate would make even more sense.

