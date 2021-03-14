Mikel Arteta has finally got the better of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

The Spaniard's Arsenal side beat their bitter rivals 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelling out Erik Lamela's stunning opener.

It was a deserved victory for the Gunners, but in typical fashion, they still made it hard for themselves in the final stages of the game against a 10-man Spurs.

Lamela's sending off in the 76th minute appeared to galvanise Mourinho's team and they were mighty unlucky not to equalise late on through Harry Kane's free-kick.

The effort from Spurs' talisman cannoned off the post and while luck was not on his side, Kane was perhaps fortunate to have still been on the pitch to take the set-piece.

Just minutes before Lamela picked up his second booking, the England captain was involved in a rather nasty incident with Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kane clattered into the Brazilian defender and his elbow appeared to catch his opponent in the face.

There appeared to be no intent to play the ball whatsoever from Kane, but VAR didn't even deem the incident worthy of a review, despite the fact the ball had been played well before the Spurs striker made contact.

Kane's tackle on Gabriel

It does look as if the England captain got away with one. Gabriel can count himself lucky that he didn't have whiplash after the incident.

Had Kane's free-kick not hit the post and beaten Bernd Leno instead, Arsenal fans would have had every right to feel pretty darn annoyed.

Thankfully for the Gunners, Kane's effort did strike the woodwork and it was Gabriel who was on hand to block Spurs' effort on the rebound in heroic fashion.

The 23-year-old defender really has enjoyed a stellar debut season in English football after arriving from Lille last summer.

With him marshalling the back-line alongside the experienced David Luiz, Arsenal fans will be hopeful of a positive end to the 2020/21 season.

News Now - Sport News