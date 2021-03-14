Erik Lamela had an entertaining afternoon in the north London derby.

The Argentine was named on the bench for the clash at the Emirates. However, after 19 minutes, he was getting readied after Son Heung-min suffered a hamstring injury.

The fiery midfielder was immediately in amongst it and had clashes with both Granit Xhaka and David Luiz.

But then, in the 33rd minute, he scored a quite incredible goal.

Lucas Moura teed him up and he produced a quite incredible rabona into the far corner.

Wow.

Surely the Premier League goal of the season has been wrapped up.

If only it had incredible commentary to do it justice.

Unfortunately, Martin Tyler didn’t provide that on Sky Sports.

Tyler has often accompanied goals with legendary commentary down the years but he seemed pretty confused by Lamela’s effort.

“It’s Lamela. It’s gone in,” Tyler described.

“It’s gone in.” Is that all?

There’s no doubt that even Tyler would admit that he didn’t quite do it justice. That was certainly the opinion of football fans everywhere as they criticised him for his commentary.

Check out the reaction:

Perhaps he simply hadn't seen that Lamela had pulled off a rabona. That's our only explanation.

Lamela went from putting his side 1-0 ahead with an insane goal to getting sent off as Spurs lost 2-1.

Two minutes after Alexandre Lacazette had put Arsenal ahead, Lamela was booked for a late tackle. Then, seven minutes later, he caught Kieran Tierney with a stray arm and was shown a second yellow card.

Ah well, at least his afternoon’s work will result in the Puskas Award…

