Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to Nantes on Sunday night as they missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1.

Nantes, who are in the relegation zone, came from 1-0 down to pull off a huge shock at the Parc des Princes.

However, the match has been overshadowed by a serious issue concerning Angel di Maria.

There was confusion over the Argentine’s substitution in the 62nd minute with the scores level at 1-1.

Not so much the substitution itself but how it came about.

Let us explain:

A match official spoke to PSG sporting director Leonardo in the stands. He then leaned down to speak to Mauricio Pochettino before looking agitated during a phone call.

Pochettino immediately substituted Di Maria as the player and the manager headed down the tunnel. Pochettino appeared shortly afterwards.

What was going on?

Well, it’s now been reported that Di Maria’s house was subject to a robbery during the match. His family were inside at the time and the robbery has been described as "very violent", according to RMC.

We pray that Di Maria's family are safe.

Another PSG player was also victim of a robbery.

It’s something the French club have been suffering with for 18 months with Sergio Rico, Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and others victims to a robbery.

Horrible.

Before Sunday’s events, Di Maria had enjoyed a decent week after signing a contract extension until 2022.

The 33-year-old has now played 249 times for the Parisians, scoring 87 goals.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year," PSG said in a statement.

That extension will give him a chance of breaking Safet Susic’s assist record at the club.

"I hope to beat that record of Safet Susic because I would stay in the record books of the club," Di Maria said in a club statement.

